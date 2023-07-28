Go to Contents
DGB Financial Group Q2 net income up 11.7 pct to 150.9 bln won

15:13 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- DGB Financial Group on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 150.9 billion won (US$118.2 million), up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 1.8 percent on-year to 191.9 billion won. Sales increased 13.1 percent to 2.06 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 124.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
