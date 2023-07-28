Go to Contents
F&F Q2 net income up 26.1 pct to 87.3 bln won

15:32 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 87.3 billion won (US$68.4 million), up 26.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 15.9 percent on-year to 110.1 billion won. Sales increased 9.2 percent to 405.5 billion won.

The operating profit was 4.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
