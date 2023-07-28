SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

(2nd LD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.

SEOUL -- North Korea has staged a massive military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, its state media said Friday, displaying its latest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and drones in a show of its military might.

With senior officials from China and Russia present, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took to the reviewing stand to observe the military parade in Pyongyang late Thursday to mark Victory Day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



(News Focus) N.K. weapons parade sends message of defiance against S. Korea, U.S.

SEOUL -- From its latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to tactical weapons and a surveillance drone, North Korea's vaunted military parade this week highlighted its defiant work under way to break through the closer-knit South Korea-U.S. alliance, analysts said Friday.

The North conducted the parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Thursday night to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, celebrated in the country as Victory Day, in the presence of senior Chinese and Russian officials.



N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source

SEOUL -- North Korea conducted a military parade in Pyongyang on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice, celebrated in the country as Victory Day, an informed source said.

The event commenced following a pre-parade ceremony that began at 8:00 p.m., the source said, without elaborating.



(2nd LD) N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with official Russian and Chinese delegations that are visiting Pyongyang to attend celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Thursday.

Russia's military delegation, led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and China's party-government delegation, led by Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, arrived in Pyongyang this week to attend events marking the landmark anniversary on July 27, which the North refers to as Victory Day.



(2nd LD) N.K. leader pays respects to fallen soldiers ahead of Korean War armistice anniv.

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited cemeteries to pay respects to the country's soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War and to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, state media said Wednesday.

The Korean War ended with an armistice agreement on July 27, 1953. The North calls the war the Great Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as Victory Day.



(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony

SEOUL -- North Korea said Tuesday it has invited a Russian military delegation for a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the 1950-53 Korean War this week in a rare invitation of foreign guests since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement came a day after North Korea said a Chinese delegation will make a "congratulatory" visit on the occasion of the anniversary that falls on Thursday, celebrated as Victory Day in the North.



(LEAD) N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day

SEOUL -- North Korea will hold a grand ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War, state media reported Tuesday, including celebrations that will bring its first known official foreign guests in years.

North Korea is set to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, signed July 27, 1953, this week. The North refers to the conflict as the Great Fatherland Liberation War and the day of the armistice signing as Victory Day.



(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

SEOUL -- North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea late Monday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"Our military detected two ballistic missiles North Korea fired from areas near Pyongyang into the East Sea at 11:55 p.m. on the 24th and at midnight of the 25th," it said.



N. Korea invites Chinese delegation as 1st known foreign guests since pandemic

SEOUL -- North Korea said Monday it has invited a Chinese party and government delegation as part of commemorations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War, marking the first known invitation of official foreign guests since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the Chinese delegation led by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, will visit the country to take part in celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the "victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War," a reference to the day the Armistice Agreement was signed on July 27, 1953.



N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary

SEOUL -- North Korea said Monday that there is "no end" to strengthening its military power in an apparent attempt to justify the development of its nuclear and missile programs ahead of a key anniversary this week.

The recalcitrant regime has been ramping up sharp-tongued rhetoric and launching missiles ahead of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War on July 27, celebrated as Victory Day in North Korea.

