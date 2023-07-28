Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
July 24 -- N. Korea invites Chinese delegation as 1st known foreign guests since pandemic
25 -- N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
26 -- N.K. leader pays respects to fallen soldiers ahead of Korean War armistice anniv.
27 -- N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
28 -- N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
N. Korea suffers economic contraction for 3rd straight year in 2022: BOK report
(END)