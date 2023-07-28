SK Bioscience swings to loss in Q2

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Bioscience Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 16 billion won (US$12.5 million), swinging from a profit of 46.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 35.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 61.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 80.9 percent to 26.5 billion won.

The operating loss was 25.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

