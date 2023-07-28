Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

SK Bioscience swings to loss in Q2

16:16 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Bioscience Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 16 billion won (US$12.5 million), swinging from a profit of 46.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 35.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 61.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 80.9 percent to 26.5 billion won.

The operating loss was 25.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK