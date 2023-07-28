Pigs escaping from burning truck cause traffic shutdown

GUNSAN, South Korea, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A truck carrying about 70 pigs caught fire on a local road in the southwestern city of Gunsan on Friday, prompting herds of the livestock to roam and causing a traffic shutdown for a while.

The truck fire occurred at 11:51 a.m. in Gunsan's Impi district and was extinguished about 25 minutes later, the Gunsan Fire Station said, noting there were no casualties.

As the pigs escaped from the burning truck, however, police and firefighters went on a frantic chase to capture the livestock after blocking the road.

The station said all of the pigs appear to have been captured and were scheduled to be put into a replacement vehicle, adding it plans to investigate the cause of the fire.



view larger image Pigs escaping from a burning truck walk on a road in the southwestern city of Gunsan on July 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the Jeonbuk Fire Headquarters. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)