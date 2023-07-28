Senate approves nomination of special envoy for N. Korean human rights

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate has approved the nomination of a new special envoy for North Korean human rights, congressional records showed Friday.

The Senate confirmed the appointment of Julie Turner as U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights by a voice vote Thursday.

The confirmation comes six months after President Joe Biden nominated the state department official to serve as new special envoy. If appointed, Turner will become the first U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights since 2017. Turner currently serves as director of East Asia and the Pacific at the state department.

"The human rights situation in the DPRK is one of the most protracted human rights crises in the world," Turner said during her confirmation hearing before the Senate foreign relations committee in May.

"As the DPRK's human rights record has deteriorated, the connection between its widespread violations and abuses, and the threat it poses to international security are clear," she has said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

view larger image Julie Turner, nominee for U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights, is seen speaking during her confirmation hearing before the Senate foreign relations committee in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2023, in this captured file image. (Yonhap)

