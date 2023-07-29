Go to Contents
09:17 July 29, 2023

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Dong-kwan named new chief of state broadcasting watchdog; S. Korea in eye of media control typhoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New state broadcasting watchdog chief Lee Dong-kwan says he will 'put forth all-out efforts to restore impartial media' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Extreme weather' consumes people's dining table, lettuce price soars threefold (Donga Ilbo)
-- Earth boils beyond global warming; world suffering 'cruel summer' (Segye Times)
-- 2023 had hottest July since thermometer was invented (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Teachers protect themselves with insurance amid collapsed teachers' rights (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Let's live like rock; let's live like whitlow grass (Hankyoreh)
-- K-League is my destiny; '12th player' puts everything aside to go to football games (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Semiconductor industry logs triple growth for 2nd consecutive month in 64 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan braces for exit from monetary loosening policy after 10 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)
