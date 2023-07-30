(LEAD) Interior ministry activates emergency headquarters over heavy rain alerts

(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 6-7; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The interior and safety ministry began operating its disaster management headquarters as heavy rain alerts were issued for Seoul and other regions Sunday, officials said.

At 6 p.m., the ministry started the first-stage operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. The heavy rain alert level was raised to "caution" from the previous "attention."

The government runs the headquarters in three stages -- with the third stage being the highest -- to prepare against a major disaster or crisis, respond to its aftermath and cope with post-disaster restoration efforts.

The headquarters went into operation as the state weather agency expected heavy rain to fall in the central region and northwestern Jeolla provinces in the evening.

In Seoul, a subway section from Seoul Station to Geumcheon District Office was suspended at 6:50 p.m. before its resumption at 7:15 p.m. KTX and other trains passing that section were also put on hold temporarily.

Access to some roads in Seoul, including one leading to the National Assembly in western Seoul, was restricted due to the rainfall.

At 9 p.m., the heavy rain advisory for parts of Seoul was lifted.

The emergency headquarters instructed relevant agencies to strengthen their monitoring of areas where landslides or other emergencies could happen due to the rain and evacuate people in those areas if necessary.



