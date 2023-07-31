Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SM #new boy grup #Riize #debut

SM Entertainment's new boy group to debut in September

10:25 July 31, 2023

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- SM Entertainment said Monday it will launch Riize, a new boy group composed of seven members, in September.

Riize is a combination of the words "rise" and "realize," which means a team growing and realizing dreams together.

It is the first idol group to be launched by SM in three years since girl group aespa in 2020 and the first boy group in about seven years since NCT in 2016.

The new group includes Lee Chan-young, son of singer Yoon Sang.

view larger image This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the name of its new boy group Riize. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the name of its new boy group Riize. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Riize consists of seven elite members who have both skills and visuals," the agency said. "It will write new history in the music industry based on the history of growth of each member with their individuality and strengths as a team."

It will play emotional pop, a subgenre of pop music that focuses on the emotional content of the lyrics.

SM will open the team's official Instagram account on Tuesday and disclose all the members.

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK