Yoon's approval rating bounces back to 37.3 pct after falling for 3 consecutive weeks

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating bounced back to 37.3 percent after falling for the past three consecutive weeks, a poll showed Monday.

In a poll of 2,517 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, positive assessments of Yoon rose by 0.7 percentage point from the previous week, while negative assessments inched down 0.4 percentage point to 59.5 percent.

The approval rating had reached 42 percent in the last week of June but had been on a downward trend since the first week of July.

Positive assessments mostly rose among those living in the country's capital, Seoul, and the surrounding areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

Negative assessments, meanwhile, mostly increased among respondents living in the central cities of Daejeon and Sejong, along with Chungcheong Province.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Additionally, approval ratings for the two major parties moved in opposite directions.

In a poll of 1,003 eligible voters conducted from Thursday to Friday, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party dipped 0.7 percentage point from a week earlier to 36.3 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party advanced 0.1 percentage point on-week to 44.3 percent.

The poll on the two rival parties has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in the southeastern port city of Busan on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

