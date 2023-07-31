Festivals Calendar - August 2023

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in August.



* Busan Sea Festival

When: Aug. 1-6

Where: Haeundae and four other major beaches in Busan

The Busan Sea Festival has taken place every year since 1996 on various beaches in Busan, including Haeundae and Gwangalli. The festival in the country's largest port city consists of various programs and cultural performances showcasing the city's attractions.

For more information, call 051-501-6051 or visit (http://www.bfo.or.kr).



view larger image This file photo from Aug. 2, 2019, shows the opening ceremony of the annual Busan Sea Festival. (Yonhap)

* Night Trip Around Relics in Suwon

When: Aug. 11-13

Where: Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon

This special summer night event, hosted by the Suwon Cultural Foundation, takes visitors on a walk through major cultural edifices along Suwon's Hwaseong Fortress or Suwon Hwaseong, a Joseon-era fortification listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. The tour after sunset allows visitors to savor the unique night view of Joseon-era cultural structures illuminated with special media artwork.

For more information, call 031-290-3571~3575 or go to (http://culturenight.swcf.or.kr).



view larger image This photo provided by the Korea Tourism Organization is from the Night Trip Around Relics in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

When: Aug. 4-12

Where: Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province

Hansan is an island in Tongyeong, off the southern coast, where the historical Hansan Daecheop, or Great Battle of Hansan, took place in July 1592. During the annual Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival, actors reenact the heroic sea battle where Korean naval ships led by Adm. Yi Sun-sin destroyed an invading Japanese armada. Over 100 ships will take part in the reenactment, which will be the highlight of the commemorative festival.

For more information, call 055-644-5222 or go to (http://www.hansanf.org).



view larger image This photo captured from the homepage of the Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is a reenactment of the heroic sea battle where Korean naval ships led by Adm. Yi Sun-sin destroyed an invading Japanese fleet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Songdo Beer Festival

When: Aug. 25-Sept. 2

Where: Pentaport Park in Incheon

Held in the spacious Pentaport Park, with the capacity to accommodate more than 30,000 participants, the Songdo Beer Festival brings together a variety of summer night entertainment, including live concerts, fireworks and EDM parties, in addition to beer and food. With free admission, the nine-day festival's concerts will feature a lineup of solid musicians from many different music genres, including rock, hip-hop and EDM.

For more information, call 032-830-1000 or go to (http://www.songdobeer.com).



view larger image This image was captured from the homepage of the Songdo Beer Festival. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



* Taebaek Sunflower Festival

When: July 21-Aug. 15

Where: Guwau Village of Taebaek, Gangwon Province

Guwau Village in Taebaek has annually hosted the Taebaek Sunflower Festival in the nation's largest sunflower patch, spanning 100,000 square meters. Visitors can see 300 species of wildflowers, along with a field of sunflowers, during the festival period. The program includes planting flowers, making fermented sunflower broth and feeding animals, as well as various exhibitions and concerts. For more information, call 033-553-9707 or visit (www.sunflowerfestival.co.kr).



view larger image This image was provided by the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Daegu Chimac Festival

When: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Where: Duryu Park, Daegu

The Daegu Chimac Festival, launched in 2013 in Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, attracts fans of chicken and beer, called "chimac" in Korean.

"Chimac" or "chimaek," a portmanteau of "chicken" and "maekju," the Korean word for beer, is a favorite summer night meal for Koreans. It has also become a craze among young Chinese people after appearing in the mega-hit 2003-2004 South Korean TV series "My Love from the Star," which was hugely popular in China.

Daegu has numerous poultry farms in the surrounding region and is the origin of several franchise brands that have made successful inroads into overseas markets.

Visitors can sample various brands of chicken, beer and side dishes from about 120 booths while enjoying concerts and other events.

For more information, call 053-248-9998 or visit (www.chimacfestival.com).



view larger image Visitors attend a music performance during the 2022 Daegu Chimac Festival in Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this photo provided by Oriental Brewery Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Geochang International Festival of Theatre

When: July 28-Aug. 11

Where: Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province

Around 10 theatrical groups from home and abroad will perform plays during the 33rd edition of the festival. The festival has played an important role in bringing local plays to a global audience and developing South Korea's dramatic arts industry since 1989. Geochang also boasts beautiful scenery and is surrounded by the famous Jiri, Deogyu and Gaya mountains.

For further information, call 055-943-4152 or check out (www.kift.or.kr).



view larger image This image is captured from the website of the Geochang International Festival of Theatre (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)