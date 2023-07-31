KT&G 82,600 DN 800

Doosan Enerbility 17,490 UP 10

Doosanfc 27,200 UP 1,450

LG Display 13,490 DN 10

Kangwonland 15,600 DN 180

NAVER 227,000 UP 16,000

Kakao 51,300 UP 700

NCsoft 276,500 UP 3,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,600 UP 350

COSMAX 102,600 DN 100

KIWOOM 97,200 DN 1,000

Hanwha Ocean 46,750 UP 1,550

HD Hyundai Infracore 12,320 UP 640

DWEC 4,520 UP 190

KEPCO KPS 33,800 UP 750

LG H&H 428,000 UP 9,500

LGCHEM 648,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO E&C 75,600 UP 1,700

ShinhanGroup 35,050 UP 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,500 UP 1,050

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,350 UP 750

LGELECTRONICS 108,400 DN 2,200

Celltrion 146,600 UP 2,800

TKG Huchems 22,200 UP 400

JB Financial Group 8,560 DN 20

DAEWOONG PHARM 102,000 UP 2,700

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,400 DN 100

KIH 48,850 UP 350

DOOSAN 106,500 UP 18,700

LIG Nex1 76,700 UP 4,100

Fila Holdings 39,700 UP 900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,300 DN 8,200

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,300 DN 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,365 UP 20

AMOREPACIFIC 112,700 UP 1,900

FOOSUNG 13,530 UP 650

LS 120,900 UP 8,500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES139 70 0 UP4000

POONGSAN 37,500 DN 650

KBFinancialGroup 51,000 DN 100

