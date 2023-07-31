KT&G 82,600 DN 800
Doosan Enerbility 17,490 UP 10
Doosanfc 27,200 UP 1,450
LG Display 13,490 DN 10
Kangwonland 15,600 DN 180
NAVER 227,000 UP 16,000
Kakao 51,300 UP 700
NCsoft 276,500 UP 3,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,600 UP 350
COSMAX 102,600 DN 100
KIWOOM 97,200 DN 1,000
Hanwha Ocean 46,750 UP 1,550
HD Hyundai Infracore 12,320 UP 640
DWEC 4,520 UP 190
KEPCO KPS 33,800 UP 750
LG H&H 428,000 UP 9,500
LGCHEM 648,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 75,600 UP 1,700
ShinhanGroup 35,050 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,500 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,350 UP 750
LGELECTRONICS 108,400 DN 2,200
Celltrion 146,600 UP 2,800
TKG Huchems 22,200 UP 400
JB Financial Group 8,560 DN 20
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,000 UP 2,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,400 DN 100
KIH 48,850 UP 350
DOOSAN 106,500 UP 18,700
LIG Nex1 76,700 UP 4,100
Fila Holdings 39,700 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,300 DN 8,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,300 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,365 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 112,700 UP 1,900
FOOSUNG 13,530 UP 650
LS 120,900 UP 8,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES139 70 0 UP4000
POONGSAN 37,500 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 51,000 DN 100
(MORE)
- Around 100 foreign domestic workers to work in Seoul this year: labor ministry
- S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
- DP leader calls for halt to Fukushima release plan in letter to Kishida
- S. Korea's weekly virus cases rise for 5th consecutive week