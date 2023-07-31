The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Arrest warrant sought again for ex-special counsel over corruption charges

SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant again Monday for former special counsel Park Young-soo over corruption allegations connected to a high-profile property development scandal after a court rejected a warrant request last month.

The former special counsel is suspected of taking 800 million won (US$628,239) from private developers in return for helping them land a deal to develop the Daejang-dong district in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, while he served as the chair of the Woori Bank board of directors.



-----------------

Yoon orders safety check of all suspected faulty construction of underground parking lots

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the land minister Monday to look into all suspected cases of shoddy construction of underground parking lots at apartment complexes, following revelations that not enough reinforcing rods were used in building parking lots at a number of complexes.

Yoon gave the instruction to Minister Won Hee-ryong during a meeting of senior secretaries, spokesperson Lee do-woon said, after the ministry found 15 apartment complexes built by the Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH) did not use enough reinforcing rods in building underground parking lots.



-----------------

DP leader calls for halt to Fukushima release plan in letter to Kishida

SEOUL -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has sent a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that calls for a halt to Tokyo's plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the party's spokesperson said Monday.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the DP, sent the letter via the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday to convey "people's concerns and opposition" to the planned release, according to the DP's chief spokesperson, Rep. Kwon Chil-seung.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Padres' Kim Ha-seong leaves game with shoulder injury, listed as day to day

SEOUL -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has suffered a jammed right shoulder on a slide at home plate and is now considered day to day.

Kim exited the Padres' home game against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday (local time) after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts in the bottom of the third inning.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares up for 3rd day as U.S. data signals cooling inflation

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed 0.93 percent higher Monday, after U.S. data signaling cooling inflation fueled investor appetite for risky bets. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 24.26 points to 2,632.58. Trading volume was at 447.5 million shares worth 15.5 trillion won (US$12.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 712 to 178.





