S. Korea confirms another avian influenza case in cat

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday confirmed another avian influenza (AI) case from a cat at an animal shelter in Seoul, the agriculture ministry said.

The cat living at the shelter in Seoul's Gwanak district died after showing respiratory symptoms and receiving treatment, and an in-depth test found it was infected with a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza strain, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The latest case came after two AI cases were reported from two cats at another shelter in Seoul last week, marking the first infections of the virus in mammals since 2016.

Upon the report, the authorities cordoned off the facility and have implemented quarantine measures.

People who have had contact with the cats have not shown any symptoms, and there has not been a human AI infection through cats or other mammals.

But the health authorities are closely monitoring them, as the incubation period for human AI cases is known to be 10 days, the ministry said.



