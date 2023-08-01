SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 1.



Korean-language dailies

-- Justice ministry again moves to strengthen prosecution's investigative rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to conduct safety checks on all 293 new flat-plate structure apartment complexes in private sector (Kookmin Daily)

-- All 154 pillars in underground parking lot of LH apartment complex in Yangju do not have reinforcing bars (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. punishes students in accordance with manual to ensure teachers' rights (Segye Times)

-- 'Construction powerhouse' that fails to read apartment floor plans (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Street banners displayed by politicians with hatred, rough words (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors' investigative rights further strengthened through ordinance tweak (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't releases names of 15 LH apartment complexes that failed to use rebars in underground parking lots (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Even apartment complex doesn't have rebars inside all 154 pillars in parking lot (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- HBM memory chips change industry in artificial intelligence era (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Falling tax revenues raise alarm on gov't fiscal health (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea seeking concrete results from summit with U.S., Japan (Korea Herald)

