'Concrete Utopia,' an intense study of human nature in gripping disaster thriller

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- "Concrete Utopia," a gripping disaster thriller, ventures beyond the typical genre conventions, offering a compelling narrative that delves into the uncomfortable truths of human nature in the face of calamity.

Directed by Um Tae-hwa, best known for "Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned" (2016), the film diverges from the conventional disaster movie formula.

view larger image This photo provided by Lotte Entertainment shows a scene from its upcoming film, "Concrete Utopia." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

As you know, disaster films often begin with a long, slow build-up of the characters' peaceful and happy everyday lives. This can be a bit tedious, but it serves to create a sense of normalcy that is shattered when the disaster strikes. The disaster then takes center stage, and the story unfolds as the characters struggle to survive. "Concrete Utopia" immediately distinguishes itself from other films of the genre with its opening scene, which depicts a massive earthquake that devastates Seoul. The only building left standing is one in the Hwanggung apartment complex, which is miraculously undamaged from the quake.

The story quickly gains momentum as survivors from outside flock to the apartment, seeking refuge from hunger and the freezing weather. The movie then seamlessly interweaves retrospective scenes from the main characters' past experiences with the present-day storyline, keeping the audience captivated.



view larger image This photo provided by Lotte Entertainment shows a scene from its upcoming film, "Concrete Utopia." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yeong-tak, our protagonist played by Lee Byung-hun, is unanimously appointed by his fellow residents as the new chief of the apartment community after he rushed in to extinguish a fire in an apartment unit alone. His bravery impresses the residents, and they believe that he is the best person to lead them in the aftermath of the disaster.

Under Yeong-tak's leadership, the residents vote to expel the outsiders from their building and establish their own rules to ensure their survival against the massive influx of refugees. Yeong-tak emerges as a hero among the residents in the process of beating and driving out the refugees who refuse to leave.

Initially portrayed as a timid person who couldn't assert himself in front of others, he gradually transforms from a distant figure to a leader. His newfound desire for power is further fueled after realizing in the conflict with outsiders that he is now more powerful than a lawmaker representing the town as the chief of the insiders.

Min-seong, played by Park Seo-joon, is asked by Yeong-tak to work as the leader of the patrol team just because he is a young man with military experience. He braves the risks of venturing outside to fetch essential supplies and protects the apartment and his wife, played by Park Bo-young, from external intrusions.



view larger image This photo provided by Lotte Entertainment shows a scene from its upcoming film, "Concrete Utopia." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

As the plot advances, the conflict initially seems to be between the residents and outsiders, but it gradually shifts inward. Some residents display acts of altruism by hiding and helping refugees, while some others grow increasingly dissatisfied with the limited supplies they receive, compared to the abundance enjoyed by those around the leader.

While all the cast members do more than their given roles, Lee Byung-hun's presence overwhelmingly stands out.

His masterful portrayal of Yeong-tak's change from a normal neighbor to a cruel leader who is gradually consumed by madness firmly anchors the audience to the story.

The film also presents a thought-provoking exploration of good and evil beneath the surface of a disaster thriller by posting this question: to what extent can people's evil acts be justified when faced with extraordinary circumstances? It also effectively mirrors Korean society's strong attachment to home ownership.

Based on the second episode of the popular webtoon series titled "Joyful Outcast" by Kim Sung-nyung, the movie opens in local theaters on Aug. 9.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)