The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for 10th month in July; trade surplus extended to 2nd month

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell for the 10th consecutive month in July due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for two straight months, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

Outbound shipments fell 16.5 percent on-year to US$50.33 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to eradicate "cartels" with vested interests in the construction industry on Tuesday, citing them as a reason behind shoddy construction practices revealed at apartment underground parking lots.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting following revelations that not enough reinforcing rods were used in building underground parking lots at a number of apartment complexes across the country to cut costs and speed up construction.



-----------------

World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum

BUAN, South Korea -- The World Scout Jamboree, the largest international Scout event, kicked off in Saemangeum, a reclaimed land area on the southwestern South Korean coast, on Tuesday, bringing together over 43,000 young Scouts from 158 countries.

The 25th edition of the world jamboree will continue through Aug. 12 in the Saemangeum Reclaimed Area, about 180 km southwest of Seoul, providing an opportunity for young Scouts from around the world to learn about different cultures and build friendships through outdoor camping and cultural activities.



-----------------

Market cap of conglomerates jumps 350 tln won this year

SEOUL -- The market capitalization of South Korea's conglomerates soared more than 350 trillion won (US$273.8 billion) this year amid a bullish trend in the country's stock markets, data showed Tuesday.

The combined value of a total of 338 listed companies owned by 73 business groups reached 1.77 quadrillion won as of Friday, up 24.6 percent from 1.42 quadrillion won tallied Jan. 2, according to the data compiled by corporate research institute Leaders Index.



-----------------

N. Korea frequently releases water from dam near inter-Korean border in July: Seoul

SEOUL -- North Korea frequently released water from a dam near the inter-Korean border in July despite South Korea's request for prior notice, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

Some of the floodgates of the Hwanggang Dam were opened to discharge water on July 20, 24 and 27, without the North notifying the South of its release plan in advance, according to a report by U.S.-based media outlet Radio Free Asia (RFA) last week.



-----------------

S. Korean, Italian FMs hold talks on boosting cooperation in multilateral frameworks

SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Italy held consultations to reaffirm their shared commitment for cooperation in the multilateral stage and discuss cooperation in other areas of mutual concern, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

In the meeting held in Rome the previous day (local time), Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, agreed on the need to closely cooperate within the multilateral frameworks, including in the United Nations and the Group of 20 (G20) meetings.



-----------------

Trilateral summit at Camp David to serve as opportunity to build friendship: officials

SEOUL -- The upcoming three-way summit at the U.S. Camp David presidential retreat will serve as an opportunity for the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States to have more casual get-together time such as going for strolls, officials said Tuesday.

The White House earlier announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will host his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, a presidential retreat on the outskirts of Washington, on Aug. 18.



-----------------

U.S. will impose sanctions on N. Korea, Russia when necessary: state dept.

WASHINGTON -- The United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions on North Korea and Russia when necessary, a state department spokesperson said Monday, following the Russian defense minister's trip to Pyongyang that many believe may lead to increased military cooperation between the two countries.

The spokesperson, Matthew Miller, also highlighted that the close relationship between Pyongyang and Moscow has "not exactly been productive" to international security.



-----------------

Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 2 lawmakers again over DP cash-for-votes scandal

SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought arrest warrants for two lawmakers for a second time Tuesday over a cash-for-votes scandal surrounding the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) 2021 leadership election, after the National Assembly refused to consent to their arrests earlier this year.

Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man, now independents after quitting the DP, are accused of involvement in distributing cash envelopes, each containing 3 million won, to 20 DP lawmakers as part of the election campaign of former DP leader Song Young-gil.



-----------------

'Concrete Utopia,' an intense study of human nature in gripping disaster thriller

SEOUL -- "Concrete Utopia," a gripping disaster thriller, ventures beyond the typical genre conventions, offering a compelling narrative that delves into the uncomfortable truths of human nature in the face of calamity.

Directed by Um Tae-hwa, best known for "Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned" (2016), the film diverges from the conventional disaster movie formula.

