MLB officials inspect potential venue for 2024 season openers in Seoul

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Officials from Major League Baseball on Tuesday toured a potential venue for the 2024 season opening series in Seoul.

MLB is scheduled to open the 2024 season with two games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on March 20-21 in the South Korean capital. They will be the first MLB regular season games to be played in South Korea.

The MLB unveiled the schedule for the games, titled the "MLB World Tour: Seoul Series," on July 13, but has yet to settle on the venue.



This file image provided by Major League Baseball on July 13, 2023, shows the matchup for the 2024 Seoul Series on the MLB World Tour between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Considering the chilly conditions in mid to late March in South Korea, Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, the only domed baseball stadium in the country, is considered the likely stage for the historic games.

MLB officials will conduct their inspection throughout the week, according to a source familiar with the visit.

Per another industry source, the MLB may try to schedule exhibition games for the Dodgers and the Padres against Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) clubs to prepare for their season-opening series.

Gocheok Sky Dome, which opened in 2016, is home of the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO. It previously hosted preliminary games for the 2017 World Baseball Classic and the 2019 World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12.

Both the Dodgers and the Padres have a strong Korean connection.

Right-handed pitcher Park Chan-ho, the first South Korean player in MLB history, pitched for the Dodgers from 1994 to 2001 and again in 2008. During his time there, the Dodgers became one of the most popular MLB teams in South Korea.

Park is currently an adviser in the Padres front office. Infielder Choi Hee-seop and pitcher Seo Jae-weong also donned Dodger blue in the mid-2000s.

Left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin was a mainstay in the Dodgers starting rotation from 2013 to 2019. In his final season there, Ryu led the majors with a 2.32 ERA and became the first South Korean pitcher to start an MLB All-Star Game.

Park also pitched for the Padres in 2005 and 2006. Another South Korean-born pitcher, Baek Cha-seung, was with the Padres in 2008.

Infielder Kim Ha-seong is currently in his third season with the Padres, for whom he has developed into one of MLB's top defensive players.

Kim was a finalist for the NL Gold Glove at shortstop last season, and is seen as a favorite to win it at second base this year.

This file image captured from the official Twitter page of the San Diego Padres on July 13, 2023, shows the club's South Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong (C) promoting the 2024 Seoul Series on the MLB World Tour between the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

