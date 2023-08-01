Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Green Cross Q2 net income down 75.2 pct to 2.7 bln won

14:49 August 01, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 2.7 billion won (US$2.1 million), down 75.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 80.9 percent on-year to 23.7 billion won. Revenue increased 2.3 percent to 432.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 15.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK