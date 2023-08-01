N. Korea ramps up efforts to cope with heat wave

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has ramped up efforts to prepare for a heat wave, calling measures to cope with scorching temperatures an "important" political task, state media said Tuesday.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, advised the elderly to refrain from doing outdoor activities as the temperature is expected to soar to 37 C in some parts of the country.

"The severe damage that extreme heat can cause to the human body should be correctly perceived," the newspaper said, also calling for residents to stay hydrated during daytime and for full-fledged preparation to treat heatstroke patients.

The state media stressed that preparation for severe weather conditions, such as typhoons, heavy rain and heat waves, is an "important political task" that is relevant to achieving the country's major economic goals.

In an apparent bid to boost self-reliance amid deepening economic hardships, North Korea identified 12 major economic goals for 2023 earlier this year and picked increasing grain output as its top task.

A heat wave has gripped the Korean Peninsula since the recent heavy rains ended. At least 17 people died from the heat wave over the weekend in South Korea, with recent highs reaching 35 C in many parts of the country.



view larger image This July 5, 2022, file photo, captured from video footage aired by North Korea's Central TV, shows people swimming at an outdoor pool in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)