GM Korea's July sales jump 56 pct on strong exports

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Tuesday its sales jumped 56 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by strong exports.

GM Korea sold a total of 40,705 vehicles in July, up from 26,066 units a year ago on robust sales of the Trailblazer compact SUV and the Trax Crossover, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 0.6 percent on-year to 4,143 units last month from 4,117, while exports surged 67 percent to 36,562 from 21,949 over the cited period, it said.

From January to July, its sales surged 71 percent to 255,011 autos from 148,822 units in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales rose 6.7 percent to 23,127 in the first seven months from 21,668 a year ago, while exports soared 82 percent to 231,884 from 127,154.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.



