(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to eradicate "cartels" with vested interests in the construction industry on Tuesday, citing them as a reason behind shoddy construction practices revealed at apartment underground parking lots.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting following revelations that not enough reinforcing rods were used in building underground parking lots at a number of apartment complexes across the country to cut costs and speed up construction.



N. Korea ramps up efforts to cope with heat wave

SEOUL -- North Korea has ramped up efforts to prepare for a heat wave, calling measures to cope with scorching temperatures an "important" political task, state media said Tuesday.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, advised the elderly to refrain from doing outdoor activities as the temperature is expected to soar to 37 C in some parts of the country.



Prosecutors raid 5 companies in probe into deadly underpass flooding

CHEONGJU, South Korea -- The prosecution on Tuesday raided five construction and supervision companies in connection with their investigations into a deadly underpass flooding that claimed the lives of 14 people in the central city of Cheongju last month.

Prosecutors and investigators searched two contractors and three supervision companies involved in the construction of an embankment at the Miho River, which burst amid heavy downpours and was pointed out as one of the causes for the underpass flooding on July 15, prosecution officials said.



S. Korea, Japan to hold additional talks over Fukushima plan this week

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan will hold another director-general-level meeting this week to discuss Seoul's requests regarding Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, an official said Tuesday.

The two sides held their first round of talks in Japan last Tuesday to discuss follow-up measures after President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in monitoring the Fukushima water release.



Human rights watchdog urges KORAIL to include foreigners with disabilities in fare discount

SEOUL -- The state-run railway operator should give foreigners registered as disabled the same discount on train tickets as local disabled people receive, the state human rights watchdog said Tuesday.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea put forward the opinion after a woman filed a petition last year that her husband, who was registered as hearing impaired, could not receive a discount on railway fares because he is a foreigner.



(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 2 lawmakers again over DP cash-for-votes scandal

SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought arrest warrants for two lawmakers for a second time Tuesday over a cash-for-votes scandal surrounding the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) 2021 leadership election, after the National Assembly refused to consent to their arrests earlier this year.

Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man, now independents after quitting the DP, are accused of involvement in distributing cash envelopes, each containing 3 million won, to 20 DP lawmakers as part of the election campaign of former DP leader Song Young-gil.



S. Korea beefs up monitoring of metal supply chains over China's export curbs

SEOUL -- South Korea has started to enhance monitoring of supply chains of key metals for chipmaking and high-tech industries in response to China's export controls and seek measures to minimize industrywide impacts, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

China began imposing restrictions on exporting gallium and germanium the same day and required their exporters to apply for special state permits, citing national security.



(LEAD) Seoul shares up for 4th day on tech, auto gains

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a fourth day Tuesday, thanks to advances in techs and autos. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 1.3 percent, or 34.49 points, to 2,667.07. Trading volume was at 483.9 million shares worth 15.7 trillion won (US$12.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 626 to 257.



Kia's July sales rise 0.3 pct on overseas demand

SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker by sales, said Tuesday its sales rose 0.3 percent last month from a year earlier helped by strong overseas demand for its SUV models.

Kia, a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 260,472 vehicles in July, up from 259,733 units a year ago, on increased sales of the Sportage and Seltos SUVs, the company said in a statement.



Padres' Kim Ha-seong extends hitting streak in 1st game as DH

SEOUL -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has extended his hitting streak to seven games, playing a day after jamming his right shoulder on a slide.

Kim made his first major league appearance as designated hitter against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Monday (local time). Kim exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers at home on Sunday after hurting his shoulder in a collision with catcher Sam Huff at the plate. Tests showed no structural damage.

