Kakao founder Kim Beom-su named chief of Korea National Opera's board of directors

19:50 August 01, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kim Beom-su, founder of internet giant Kakao, was named Tuesday the new chief of the Korea National Opera's board of directors, the culture ministry said.

Kim, currently the head of Kakao's Future Initiative Center, will start his three-year term Wednesday as the directors' board chief of the national opera company, according to the ministry.

The non-executive seat in charge of sponsorship of performances has been served by high-profile corporate heads. Seo Jeong-jin, founder of biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion, is the current chief.

"I expect Kim will contribute to the Korea National Opera's future-oriented leap with his expertise as a businessman from a leading South Korean IT and cultural content company, and longtime experience of social contribution in the culture and arts sector," Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon said.

view larger image This photo, provided by Kakao, shows founder Kim Beom-su, the current head of the firm's Future Initiative Center. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by Kakao, shows founder Kim Beom-su, the current head of the firm's Future Initiative Center. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

