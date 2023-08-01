Go to Contents
Osstem Implant set to be delisted from KOSDAQ in mid-Aug.

20:33 August 01, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Dental implant maker Osstem Implant Co. said Tuesday the company is set to be delisted from the tech-heavy KOSDAQ stock exchange on Aug. 14.

The bourse operator, the Korea Exchange, approved the delisting earlier in the day, Osstem said in a regulatory filing.

The company applied for voluntary delisting in late June following approval at a stockholders' meeting.

The firm's biggest shareholder -- a consortium of two private equity firms -- has been buying up Osstem shares through a tender offer since early this year.

The final stock sale period before the delisting will take place from Thursday to Aug. 11.

This image of Osstem Implant Co. is provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image of Osstem Implant Co. is provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

