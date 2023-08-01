Osstem Implant set to be delisted from KOSDAQ in mid-Aug.

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Dental implant maker Osstem Implant Co. said Tuesday the company is set to be delisted from the tech-heavy KOSDAQ stock exchange on Aug. 14.
The bourse operator, the Korea Exchange, approved the delisting earlier in the day, Osstem said in a regulatory filing.
The company applied for voluntary delisting in late June following approval at a stockholders' meeting.
The firm's biggest shareholder -- a consortium of two private equity firms -- has been buying up Osstem shares through a tender offer since early this year.
The final stock sale period before the delisting will take place from Thursday to Aug. 11.
