SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 2.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'How can houses built by the state for the vulnerable be like this' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Companies that hired ex-employees of state-run housing firm won 139 out of 149 bids (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fraudulent supervision, shortage of experts led to faulty construction of apartments (Donga Ilbo)

-- Reinforcing rods omitted to meet construction deadline, costs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says, 'Construction cartels with vested interests must be dismantled' (Segye Times)

-- Poor construction practices used to build collapsed Sampoong Department Store persist (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Government-construction cartel' behind apartment complexes without reinforcing rods (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Broadcasting watchdog chief nominee calls media outlets criticizing him 'communist' (Hankyoreh)

-- Fear of buildings without reinforcing rods loom at some apartments built by private sector firms (Hankook Ilbo)

-- More than 3,000 firms in 'zombie' state (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Samsung tussles with Apple for Indian market (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Deep contraction in imports leads to trade surplus in June (Korea Herald)

-- Global arms race underway as nations scramble to modernize militaries (Korea Times)

(END)