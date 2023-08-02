Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #consumer prices #July

S. Korea's inflation further eases in July

08:00 August 02, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's on-year consumer price growth slowed for the sixth straight month in July, staying below 2 percent, data showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 2.3 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with a 2.7 percent increase in June, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

In June, inflation fell below 3 percent for the first time since September 2021.

Last month, the Bank of Korea kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent for the fourth straight time. The central bank delivered seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023.

view larger image A shopper selects groceries at a supermarket in Seoul on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

A shopper selects groceries at a supermarket in Seoul on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK