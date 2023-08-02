Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Uzbekistan agree on stronger defense cooperation

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Uzbekistan agreed to elevate bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation to a higher level during their talks in Tashkent earlier this week, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhodir Kurbanov, held the meeting Tuesday (local time) to discuss cooperation in high-level people-to-people exchanges, information and communication technology, cybersecurity, joint training and the defense industry.

It marks the first visit to the Central Asian nation by a South Korean defense minister.

"Minister Lee and Minister Kurbanov agreed to elevate the two countries' cooperation in the areas of defense and the arms industry by one level based on the bilateral 'special partnership' and historical and cultural bonds," the ministry said in a press release.

Lee also agreed to actively expand defense industry cooperation as he explained South Korean weapons' strengths, according to the ministry. The Uzbek minister expressed interest in such cooperation.

The two ministers later attended a ceremony where a South Korean defense firm and the Uzbek arms acquisition authorities signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the establishment of production facilities for military optical products.

Lee also held separate talks with Uzbek National Security Council Secretary Viktor Makhmudov to discuss security and other issues.



view larger image This photo, provided by the defense ministry on Aug. 1, 2023, shows Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R) and his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhodir Kurbanov, inspecting an honor guard prior to their talks in Tashkent. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

