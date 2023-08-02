Go to Contents
14:00 August 02, 2023

Aug. 3

1983 - Samsung Electronics Co. declares it is the world's third firm to develop 64K dynamic random access memory (DRAM) after companies in the United States and Japan.

2005 - A Seoul National University research team, led by Hwang Woo-suk, announces the cloning of a dog, which was independently verified through genetic testing. The dog, an Afghan hound, was named Snuppy.

2013 - Kim Euong-yong, a renowned South Korea pro baseball manager, logs his 1,500th victory in the Hanwha Eagles' 4-2 win over the NC Dinos.

2017 -- An internal probe team at South Korea's National Intelligence Service announces the agency operated up to 30 "extra-departmental teams," many involving internet-savvy civilians, as part of illicit political operations aimed at manipulating voters years ago.

2019 -- Japanese officials order a statue of a girl representing victims of Japan's World War II-era sexual slavery to be removed from the Aichi Triennale international contemporary art festival. The strongly protested order came in the wake of a trade dispute between South Korea and Japan, triggered by Tokyo's tightening of key exports to Seoul on July 4 in apparent relation over compensation for Korean victims of wartime forced labor.

2022 -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in South Korea as part of her Asia swing that took on geopolitical overtones with China lambasting her high-stakes visit to Taiwan as "interference in internal affairs." Her Seoul visit followed trips to Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. She later visited Japan.
