S. Korean FM visits Holy See for talks on bilateral ties celebrating 60th anniversary

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat has visited the Holy See for talks on bilateral relations as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin paid a courtesy call on Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and met with Archbishop Gallagher, the Vatican's secretary for relations with states, on Tuesday (local time) to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties, according to the ministry.

Park extended Seoul's gratitude to Pope Francis for his efforts to promote peace on the divided Korean Peninsula and called for the Vatican's support for President Yoon Suk Yeol's "audacious initiative" that seeks to help Pyongyang improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps.

"Secretary of State Parolin said the Holy See will also make every possible effort to improve the North Korean issue," the ministry said in a press release.

Park also visited Italy and paid a courtesy call on President Sergio Mattarella, during which the two sides agreed to deepen their bilateral ties. South Korea and Italy will mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

During the meeting, Park urged Italy's support in Seoul's efforts to counter North Korea's provocations.

Mattarella assessed Seoul's audacious initiative toward denuclearization as a "very insightful policy" and voiced hope that the North would accept South Korea's offer, the ministry said.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (L) pays a courtesy call on Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin at the Vatican on Aug. 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (L) pays a courtesy call on Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Aug. 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)▲▲

