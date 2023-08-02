Yoon leaves for 7-day summer vacation

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol went on a weeklong summer vacation on Wednesday, with destinations mostly outside of Seoul, his office said.

Yoon plans to spend his time visiting various spots across the country until next Tuesday, including spending a few days at a presidential retreat on Jeo Island off the south coast, the office said.

"President Yoon is not coming to work today," a presidential official said. "Many of his staff also went on vacation."

Yoon is expected to make surprise visits to traditional markets and other places in provincial regions to help boost domestic consumption, officials said.

Yoon had earlier canceled his vacation plans in the wake of deadly downpours.

Last year, Yoon took five days off but stayed at his private home in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Aug. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

