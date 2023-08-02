Swimming star Hwang Sun-woo sees hard work as only path to improvement

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo, fresh off a bronze medal at the world championships last week, admitted on Wednesday he hasn't been gifted with good stamina.

And he doesn't see any short cut to improvement on that front.

"I think it will only take hard work and dedication," Hwang said at a press conference in Seoul, held two days after he arrived home with the bronze medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan. "I wasn't born with great stamina, and I am trying to make up for it the best I can with training."



view larger image South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo poses with his bronze medal from the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships during a press conference in Seoul on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hwang won his 200m medal on July 25, and didn't get to his hotel until well past midnight after the medal ceremony and doping test, among other obligations for medal winners. Then he had to be back in the pool in Fukuoka the following morning for the heats for the 100m freestyle. Hwang was visibly exhausted, barely able to stay on his feet after his morning race, and was eliminated in the semifinals held later the same day.

Hwang said competing in the 200m often takes more mental and physical toll than other events because it is his main event.

"I haven't made notable progress with my stamina, even though I've been putting in the work," Hwang said. "I want to get to a point where I can withstand the pressure of doing multiple races."

Hwang's first test is just a few weeks away, with the Asian Games set to start in late September in Hangzhou, China.

Hwang was the top Asian in the 200m freestyle final at the worlds and should be the gold medal favorite at the Asian Games. It will be a different story in the 100m, where Pan Zhanle of China holds the Asian record at 47.22 seconds. Hwang held the previous continental record at 47.56 seconds.



"In the 100m, I will be chasing him, and I won't feel that much pressure there," Hwang said. "In the 200m, I am a little faster but his personal best is not that far from my best record. I won't let my guard down and I will try to stay focused."

In Hangzhou, the 100m freestyle final is Sept. 24, and the 200m freestyle final takes place three days later. In between, however, Hwang will be competing in relays, leaving precious little time to recover for his main race.

"I am going to have to summon my last bit of energy," Hwang said. "I want to do well in all of my races."

Before winning bronze this year, Hwang won silver in the 200m freestyle at last year's world championships. He is the first South Korean swimmer to win a medal at back-to-back world championships.

Hwang also broke his own national record in this year's race, finishing in 1:44.42.

