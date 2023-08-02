S. Koreans in Niger advised to leave amid military coup

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals in Niger to leave the West African nation over security concerns following a recent military coup.

The foreign ministry said it has elevated the travel advisory for all regions in Niger to Level 3, which strongly advises South Koreans there to leave the country, effectively immediately.

The ministry said several borders areas and airports in the country have been closed, with arson and looting cases having been reported in the capital city of Niamey as well.

Those with plans to travel to the country were also urged to consider canceling or postponing their trips.

The ministry said it will closely monitor the situation on the ground and will consider further adjustments to the travel advisory as necessary.



view larger image The South Korean foreign ministry building in central Seoul (Yonhap)

