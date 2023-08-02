High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok confident he can win 1st world title

INCHEON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Confident in his preparation and his ability to come through under pressure, South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok said Wednesday he will bring home the gold medal from the world championships this month.

Woo held an open training session at Munhak Stadium in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Wednesday, two days before he's scheduled to depart for Europe and prepare for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

He is the reigning silver medalist in the men's high jump. No South Korean athlete has won multiple career medals or grabbed medals at back-to-back world athletics championships -- something Woo believes he can change this month.



view larger image South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok speaks with reporters during an open training session at Munhak Stadium in the western city of Incheon on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Woo will first enter a local event in Germany on Sunday and then head over to Hungary on Aug. 17, three days before the qualification for the men's high jump.

The final will begin at 7:55 p.m. on Aug. 22 in Budapest, or 2:55 a.m. Aug. 23 in Seoul.

"I've prepared myself so well, and I am determined to win the gold medal that I couldn't win at last year's world championships," Woo said. "I feel great and I have so much confidence."

For this season, Woo ranks fourth in the world with 1,332 points accumulated from international competitions. JuVaughn Harrison of the United States, undefeated in five competitions so far in 2023, leads the way with 1,383 points, followed by the three-time reigning world champion from Qatar, Mutaz Essa Barshim.



view larger image South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok holds an open training session at Munhak Stadium in the western city of Incheon on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Barshim holds the best record for the season at 2.36 meters. Harrison is tied for second at 2.35m, with two other jumpers tied at 2.34m. Woo's season best of 2.33m puts him in a three-way tie for sixth.

Last year, Woo took silver by clearing 2.35m, with Barshim capturing his third straight world title at 2.37m.

Woo recalled that he wasn't in his best physical form leading up to last year's world championships. He has tried to ensure he won't repeat the same mistake this time around.

Woo, the lean athlete who constantly battles to maintain optimal weight, is currently at 67 kilograms. He plans to shed a couple more kilograms before the worlds.

"I've been pretty successful controlling my weight. I think I deserve a gold medal just based on how hard I've fought off temptations," Woo said. "And my training has gone really well. I know that hard work pays off at the end."



view larger image South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok holds an open training session at Munhak Stadium in the western city of Incheon on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Woo said strong seasons put together so far by Barshim and Harrison have been a great source of motivation for him.

"If I had competed in the same events where they set good records, their results would have been different," Woo said. "I've been in tight battles at the world championships and other international events. I think I'll be able to compete without feeling pressure."

Woo won't likely return home until mid to late September. After the worlds, Woo will enter a Diamond League event in Zurich at the end of August. If he has enough Diamond League points by then, he will qualify for the Diamond League Final from Sept. 16-17 in Eugene, Oregon.

Woo will then return home briefly before leaving for Hangzhou, China, for the Asian Games. The men's high jump final there is scheduled for Oct. 4.



view larger image South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok speaks with reporters during an open training session at Munhak Stadium in the western city of Incheon on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)