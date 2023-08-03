SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 3.



Korean-language dailies

-- Climate-related bills stuck in National Assembly despite extreme downpours, heat wave (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Asian markets in panic over U.S. debt downgrade (Kookmin Daily)

-- Companies set up by former LH employees win LH contracts worth 40 billion won annually (Donga Ilbo)

-- Buyers of shoddy LH apartments will be given right to terminate contracts (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't seeking to give buyers of poorly built apartments right to seek damages, terminate contracts (Segye Times)

-- Judges found to have engaged in sexual misconduct hired by law firms (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tenants can seek damages, would-be tenants can terminate contracts (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Tenants of apartments missing reinforcing steel can seek damages, would-be tenants can terminate contracts (Hankyoreh)

-- Would-be tenants of apartments missing reinforcing steel can terminate contracts (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Short-term stock trading with debt soars (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Asian markets sink after U.S. debt downgrade (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon pledges support for batteries (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Weather agency warns of surge in heat stress if emissions continue (Korea Herald)

-- Korean IT firms vie to take lead in hyperscale AI for survival (Korea Times)

(END)