(2nd LD) NewJeans becomes 2nd K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans has achieved a significant milestone by topping the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time since its debut a year ago.

According to the latest chart revealed Wednesday (U.S. time), the quintet's second EP titled "Get Up" debuted atop the list.

This remarkable achievement makes them only the second K-pop girl group to accomplish such a feat, following BLACKPINK.

It also marks the rookie group's first entry on the Billboard 200.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.

"Get Up" earned 126,500 equivalent album units in the U.S., Billboard said, mostly driven by CD sales.

The K-pop group also achieved three entries on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week.

It marks the first time that a K-pop girl group has placed more than two songs on the chart simultaneously. Boy group BTS is currently the only K-pop artist to have achieved this milestone.

The NewJeans album's prerelease song "Super Shy" climbed to No. 48, rising 16 places from the previous week, while "ETA" and "Cool With You" secured the No. 81 and No. 93 positions, respectively.

All six tracks from the EP charted on the Billboard Global 200. "Super Shy" took No. 3, climbing two places from the previous week, while "ETA" and "Cool With You" held the 12th and 22nd spots, respectively. Additionally, "New Jeans" ranked No. 25, followed by "ASAP" at 33rd and "Get Up" at 57th.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, a BTS member, remained in the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart with "Seven" after debuting at No. 1 last week.

The vocalist's first official solo single ranked No. 9, dropping eight places from the previous week.

The tune topped the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for the second straight week.

