Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Kakao Q2 net profit down 44.4 pct to 56.3 bln won

07:54 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 56.3 billion won (US$43.3 million), down 44.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 113.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 171 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.1 percent to 2.04 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 93.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK