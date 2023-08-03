BALCKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo is in a romantic relationship with actor Ahn Bo-hyun, her agency confirmed Thursday.

"They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other," YG Entertainment said, confirming a media report on their relationship. "We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding."

Earlier in the day, Dispatch, a local online entertainment news outlet, reported the two were spotted on a date at Jisoo's residence in downtown Seoul.



view larger image BLACKPINK's Jisoo is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jisoo made a debut as BLACKPINK's lead vocalist in August 2016 and has since been capturing worldwide adoration with her unique vocals and striking beauty.

She made an acting debut as Eun Yeong-ro, the female protagonist of JTBC's hit drama series "Snowdrop," in 2021.

In March, she released her debut solo single "Me," which immediately soared to the top of various music charts and TV music programs.

Ahn Bo-hyun has been better known as an actor since his debut as a model in 2007. He has appeared in dramas such as "Itaewon Class" (2020), "Yumi's Cells" (2021), and "Military Prosecutor Doberman" (2022). Most recently, he starred in the tvN romantic comedy drama, "See You in My 19th Life."

view larger image This undated file photo shows actor Ahn Bo-hyun. (Yonhap)

