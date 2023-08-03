S. Korea considers joining Saudi-hosted talks about Ukraine: source

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been considering participating in multinational talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia this weekend, a diplomatic source said Thursday.

According to the source, the government is considering sending a senior official from the presidential National Security Office to attend the two-day meeting set to kick off in Saudi's coastal city of Jeddah on Saturday.

Foreign media outlets earlier reported that several Western nations and major developing countries, including India and China, were invited to the gathering to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Russia was not invited to the discussions, they said.

Observers say Seoul's participation in the meeting could signal its growing diplomatic involvement in the Ukrainian issue.

Last month, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and agreed to provide a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance under the Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative.

Under the initiative, South Korea will encourage key developing nations to participate in a Peace Formula Summit proposed by Zelenskyy to implement the 10 points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, involving the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, among others.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) holds talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the presidential palace in Kyiv on July 15, 2023, in this photo provided by South Korea's presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)