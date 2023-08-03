Go to Contents
DP's innovation chief apologizes over remarks denounced as demeaning to old people

11:44 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP)'s innovation committee on Thursday offered an apology for making remarks that were denounced as demeaning to older people.

"I once again offer a respectful apology for hurting the feelings of the elderly," Kim Eun-kyung told reporters at the National Assembly.

Kim, a law school professor who took over as the DP's innovation committee chief in June, while speaking during a meeting with people from younger generations Sunday, quoted her son as saying it is unfair for older people to decide the future of younger generations by exercising the same one vote.

The remark sparked criticism from the ruling People Power Party and even from within the DP.

On Wednesday, the DP floor leader stated that all party members will be more careful about their statements.

Members of the DP leadership are scheduled to pay a visit to an elderly association later in the day.

view larger image Kim Eun-kyung (C) speaks to reporters at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

