Fried chicken chain Kyochon 1991 opens 1st store in Taiwan

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kyochon 1991, one of South Korea's major fried chicken franchises, opened its first store in Taiwan on Thursday as part of its efforts to expand its global business, its operator said.

The store at Banqiao Global Store in New Taipei City will serve its popular menu, as well as a locally inspired menu to customers, according to Kyochon Food & Beverage Co.

Kyochon said it plans to open its second outlet in Taipei in October and a third later this year.

Kyochon currently operates a total of 67 stores in seven countries, including the United States, China and Taiwan.



view larger image The opening ceremony of Kyochon 1991's first store in Taiwan is seen in this photo provided by its operator, Kyochon Food & Beverage Co., on Aug. 3, 2023. (PHOTO NOR FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

