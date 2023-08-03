'Elemental' becomes 1st animated film to top 6 mln admissions since 'Frozen 2'

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Pixar Animation Studios' "Elemental" surpassed 6 million admissions Thursday, becoming the first animated film to achieve this milestone in South Korea since "Frozen 2" in 2019, its local distributor, Walt Disney Company Korea, said.

On Sunday, it set a new record as the most-viewed foreign film released in the country this year.

Since its release on June 14, the latest film from the Disney-owned animation studio had remained at No. 2, following director Ryoo Seung-wan's new crime action thriller "Smugglers."



A scene from Pixar Animation Studios' "Elemental"

"Elemental," however, dropped to No. 4 after two other big-budget Korean films -- director Kim Yong-hwa's sci-fi film "The Moon" and director Kim Seong-hoon's buddy action comedy "Ransomed" -- were released Wednesday.

The animated flick tells a heartwarming story featuring four elements -- fire, water, land and air -- living in a bustling bayside city connected by bridges.

Korean American director Peter Sohn said earlier his second feature film was inspired by his own childhood in New York with parents who had emigrated from South Korea and made sacrifices, resonating with Korean audience.

