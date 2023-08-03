Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

BGF Retail Q2 net income up 3.7 pct to 59.5 bln won

15:49 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 59.5 billion won (US$45.8 million), up 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 78.1 billion won, up 10.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.4 percent to 2.09 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 61.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK