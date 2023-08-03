Yoon visits naval base in Jinhae during summer vacation

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol took time out of his weeklong summer vacation to visit a naval base in the southern part of the country Thursday, his office said.

After staying a night at the naval base in Jinhae, 311 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Yoon toured a naval port and held meetings with naval officers, it said.

Yoon was seen wearing a hat and a black T-shirt displaying the formal name of the sunken warship Cheonan, PCC-772, the office said.

Yoon plans to spend his vacation by visiting various spots across the country until next Tuesday, including spending a few days at a presidential retreat on Jeo Island off the south coast.

Yoon is also expected to make surprise visits to traditional markets and other places in provincial regions to help boost domestic consumption.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with a naval officer at a naval base in Jinhae, 311 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 3, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

