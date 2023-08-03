The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



Yoon visits naval base in Jinhae during summer vacation

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol took time out of his weeklong summer vacation to visit a naval base in the southern part of the country Thursday, his office said.

After staying a night at the naval base in Jinhae, 311 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Yoon toured a naval port and held meetings with naval officers, it said.



FM to visit Africa, UAE to seek support for S. Korea's World Expo bid

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin plans to visit three African countries and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month as South Korea seeks support for its bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Park will visit the three African nations -- Ethiopia, Zambia and Rwanda -- and later stop by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from August 8-14 and engage in diplomacy for the country's bid to host the World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, Ahn Eun-ju, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said.



2nd son of Sewol ferry operator's late owner to be extradited from U.S.

SEOUL -- The second son of Yoo Byung-eun, the late chairman of Semo Group linked to a deadly 2014 ferry sinking, will be extradited to South Korea from the United States later this week, the Ministry of Justice said Thursday.

Yoo Hyuk-kee, 50, is scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 5:20 a.m. Friday as South Korea is to take over his custody from the U.S. authorities in accordance with the criminal extradition procedure, the ministry said.



Fried chicken chain Kyochon 1991 opens 1st store in Taiwan

SEOUL -- Kyochon 1991, one of South Korea's major fried chicken franchises, opened its first store in Taiwan on Thursday as part of its efforts to expand its global business, its operator said.

The store at Banqiao Global Store in New Taipei City will serve its popular menu, as well as a locally inspired menu to customers, according to Kyochon Food & Beverage Co.



(LEAD) Rival parties call for safety measures at jamboree event amid heat wave

SEOUL -- Rival parties unanimously called on the government Thursday to implement safety measures to protect young participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the scorching heat wave.

At least 108 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses so far since the event kicked off Wednesday, with two remaining under medical treatment, according to Choi Chang-haeng, secretary-general of the Jamboree's organizing committee.



CJ Logistics signs MOU with Japan's ONE to expand global biz

SEOUL -- CJ Logistics Corp., a major South Korean logistics company, said Thursday that it has signed an initial agreement with Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. as part of its efforts to expand its global business.

With the memorandum of understanding, Ocean Network Express, also called ONE, will provide reasonable fares and freight space for CJ Logistics' containers shipped between Northeast Asia and other parts of the world.



Yoon gov't will 'never' pursue end-of-war declaration: unification minister

SEOUL -- South Korea's new unification minister said Thursday the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will "never" seek the declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, saying the move would hamper the resolution of the issue of abductees and detainees in North Korea.

In his first official schedule since the inauguration, Kim Yung-ho made the remarks during a meeting with chiefs of civic groups dedicated to addressing the long-pending issue and a family member of a South Korean pastor detained in the reclusive country.



Seoul shares end lower on foreign, institutional sell-off

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower Thursday on heavy sell-off by foreign investors and institutions after the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating. The South Korean won declined against the U.S. dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 0.42 percent, or 11.08 points, to 2,605.39. Trading volume was at 773.9 million shares worth 14.6 trillion won (US$11.2 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 523 to 345.

