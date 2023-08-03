(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with details throughout; REPLACES photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thirteen people were wounded Thursday after a man went on a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, police said.
The police apprehended the suspect 10 minutes after reports were filed at around 5:55 p.m. that a man was stabbing people near Seohyeon Station.
Nine people were stabbed at the site, while four others were injured after the suspect drove a car into the pedestrian walkway ahead of the rampage.
The victims' exact condition has not been determined yet.
According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect wore a black outfit and sunglasses, and brandished a knife estimated to be around 50 to 60 centimeters long.
