(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thirteen people were wounded Thursday after a man went on a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, police said.

The police apprehended the suspect 10 minutes after reports were filed at around 5:55 p.m. that a man was stabbing people near Seohyeon Station.

Nine people were stabbed at the site, while four others were injured after the suspect drove a car into the pedestrian walkway ahead of the rampage.



view larger image Police cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Aug. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

The victims' exact condition has not been determined yet.

According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect wore a black outfit and sunglasses, and brandished a knife estimated to be around 50 to 60 centimeters long.

