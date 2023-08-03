(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with details throughout; REPLACES photo)

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thirteen people were wounded Thursday after a man drove a car onto a pedestrian walkway and went on a stabbing rampage at a department store in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, police said.

The police apprehended the 20-something suspect just 10 minutes after receiving reports at around 5:55 p.m. that a man was stabbing people at the department store adjacent to the Seohyeon subway station.

The suspect is employed in the delivery industry, according to sources.

Nine people were stabbed by the attacker, while four others were hit by the car before the rampage.



The victims' exact condition has not been determined yet.

According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect wore a black outfit and sunglasses, and brandished a knife estimated to be around 50 to 60 centimeters long. The suspect entered the department store after his car did not move, they added.

While some witnesses claimed there was more than one offender, the police concluded that there were no accomplices.

The suspect is remaining silent, including about his motive, the police added.

On July 21, a 33-year-old man named Cho Seon also fatally stabbed a complete stranger in his 20s near Seoul's Sillim Station and then attacked three other men in a nearby alleyway.

Cho was formally arrested two days later on charges of murder and attempted murder.



