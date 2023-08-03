Lee Kang-in comes off bench as PSG beat Jeonbuk in preseason friendly

BUSAN, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in played for a little over 20 minutes in the second half, as his new French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated the K League 1 side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-0 in a preseason match here Thursday.

While watching the first half from the bench, Lee, one of South Korea's most beloved football players, drew thunderous cheers every time he was shown on the scoreboard at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan.



view larger image Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain (2nd from R) dribbles the ball against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors during their friendly match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan on Aug. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee finally took the field in the 69th minute, much to the delight of 43,520 fans on hand for the early evening affair.

Lee left RCD Mallorca in Spain to join the French champions PSG on July 9. The club quickly scheduled a stop in South Korea as part of their summer tour and arrived here Wednesday after playing three preseason matches in Japan.

Lee sat out all three contests in Japan after suffering a thigh injury in a friendly in France on July 21 but was fit enough to play, albeit briefly, in front of his home fans.

But PSG's Brazilian superstar, Neymar, stole Lee's thunder, scoring twice and setting up another in the victory.



view larger image Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain takes the field against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors during their friendly match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan on Aug. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Making his first preseason appearance after recovering from ankle surgery, Neymar opened the scoring in the 40th minute, thanks to his world-class skills.

After securing the ball at the top of the box, Neymar maintained possession in tight space and juked Han Kyo-won to create a shooting lane. The right-footed shot changed direction after hitting the leg of Jeonbuk defender Hong Jeong-ho, freezing goalkeeper Jeong Min-ki on its way to the back of the net.

Neymar picked up his second goal in the 83rd, when Fabian Ruiz's pass sprung him free behind the defense. Neymar walked in alone on goalkeeper Jeong Min-ki and beat him with his right foot.

Neymar then assisted on Marco Asensio's goal with a deft back-heel pass just inside the box.

Lee didn't make much of an impact in his limited time on the field, though he looked to be back in full health after missing some time with injury.



view larger image Neymar (L) and Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain high-five each other after Neymar's goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors during their friendly match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan on Aug. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

