(2nd LD) Yoon orders providing unlimited air-conditioned buses, freezer trucks for jamboree event

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Friday to provide unlimited air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to protect young participants of the World Scout Jamboree from the scorching heat wave, according to his spokesperson.

Yoon gave the instruction during his weeklong summer vacation, according to presidential spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye. More than 100 people have been treated for symptoms of heat-related illnesses over the past two days since the event kicked off on land reclaimed from the sea in the country's southwestern coast on Wednesday.

"All government departments should make all-out efforts to immediately solve problems at the site," Yoon was quoted by Kim as saying. He ordered an unlimited number of air-conditioned large buses that scouts can use for brief refuge and refrigerator trucks to provide cold water.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was to preside over an extraordinary Cabinet meeting to approve the spending of reserve government funds to provide necessary assistance for the jamboree event.

"The government will review and approve a proposal to spend reserve funds as the jamboree situation is serious," an official said. "The amount has not been set yet."

Organizers have faced growing criticism after numerous accounts of a hospital bed shortage, waterlogged conditions due to previous heavy rains, bad food, such as spoiled eggs, and swarms of mosquitoes, as the country has been gripped with record-high temperatures.

Yoon further ordered immediate improvement in the quality and quantity of food for the young participants.

Foreign consuls from countries participating in this year's jamboree have expressed concerns over the participants' conditions through diplomatic channels, and their family members have voiced complaints through social media.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the government also held an emergency meeting to discuss safety measures, including providing various facilities to improve the condition at the site.

The two sides have agreed to immediately increase electrical power supply capacity and newly provide self-cooling outdoor tents, and air-conditioned buses.

Additional ice water for some 100,000 people will be provided every day, the PPP said.

"Other than some of the distributed eggs having mold, we found no other problems with food," said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

"The situation at the site is very worrisome, as more thorough preparation should have been done," said Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the floor leader of the ruling PPP, during the meeting.

Yun further pointed out that special attention should have been given earlier, as the hot summer season had been forecast, and the campsite, on a reclaimed tidal flat, has no trees and offers very little natural shade.

"I feel a heavy responsibility," Yun said, vowing to swiftly come up with countermeasures so that young students can return home with good memories of the country.

The world jamboree, dubbed the "cultural Olympics for youth," brought together 43,000 young Scouts from 158 countries at a massive campsite on the land in the southwestern town of Buan.

This year's unusually hot summer weather is expected to persist throughout the 12-day event, with a heat wave advisory issued for 14 North Jeolla Province areas, including Buan.



