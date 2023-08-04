(4th LD) Yoon orders providing unlimited air-conditioned buses, freezer trucks for jamboree event

(ATTN: RECASTS 2nd para; ADDS prime minister's remarks in paras 8-11;ADDS photos)

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Friday to provide unlimited air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to protect young participants of the World Scout Jamboree from the scorching heat wave, according to his spokesperson.

Yoon gave the instruction during his weeklong summer vacation, according to presidential spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye. More than 100 people have been treated for symptoms of heat-related illnesses over the past two days since the event kicked off on Saemangeum, a reclaimed land area on the southwestern coast, on Wednesday.



view larger image World Scout Jamboree Attendees of the 25th World Scout Jamboree purchase pizzas at the Italian area of a campsite in the Saemangeum reclamation area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, on South Korea's west coast on Aug. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

"All government departments should make all-out efforts to immediately solve problems at the site," Yoon was quoted by Kim as saying. He ordered an unlimited number of air-conditioned large buses that scouts can use for brief refuge and refrigerator trucks to provide cold water.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presided over an extraordinary Cabinet meeting to approve the spending of reserve government funds to provide necessary assistance for the jamboree event.

Yoon later finalized the spending of 6.9 billion won (US$5.3 million) to assist the event.

Organizers have faced growing criticism after numerous accounts of a hospital bed shortage, waterlogged conditions due to previous heavy rains, bad food, such as spoiled eggs, and swarms of mosquitoes, as the country has been gripped with record-high temperatures.

Yoon further ordered immediate improvement in the quality and quantity of food for the young participants.

Later in the day, Han visited the campsite in Saemangeum and pledged that the central government will take the lead in the efforts to ensure the safety of Jamboree participants.



"From now on, the Republic of Korea's central government will be at the forefront to ensure the safety and the smooth proceeding of the event until the last participant leaves," Han said in a statement.



view larger image South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (front) visits a campsite at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in the Saemangeum reclamation area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, on South Korea's west coast, on Aug. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Han also vowed to provide supplies needed for the world event in a "timely" manner.

"The government will make all-out efforts so that 43,000 youths, parents and teachers can rest assured," he said.

Foreign consuls from countries participating in this year's jamboree have expressed concerns over the participants' conditions through diplomatic channels, and their family members have voiced complaints through social media.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the government also held an emergency meeting to discuss safety measures, including providing various facilities to improve the condition at the site.

The two sides have agreed to immediately increase electrical power supply capacity and newly provide self-cooling outdoor tents, and air-conditioned buses.

Additional ice water for some 100,000 people will be provided every day, the PPP said.

"Other than some of the distributed eggs having mold, we found no other problems with food," said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

view larger image Attendees of the 25th World Scout Jamboree hold up traditional Korean kites they made at a campsite in the Saemangeum reclamation area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, on South Korea's west coast on Aug. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The situation at the site is very worrisome, as more thorough preparation should have been done," said Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the floor leader of the ruling PPP, during the meeting.

Yun further pointed out that special attention should have been given earlier, as the hot summer season had been forecast, and the campsite, on a reclaimed tidal flat, has no trees and offers very little natural shade.

"I feel a heavy responsibility," Yun said, vowing to swiftly come up with countermeasures so that young students can return home with good memories of the country.

The world jamboree, dubbed the "cultural Olympics for youth," brought together 43,000 young Scouts from 158 countries at a massive campsite on the land in the southwestern town of Buan.

This year's unusually hot summer weather is expected to persist throughout the 12-day event, with a heat wave advisory issued for 14 North Jeolla Province areas, including Buan.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a welcoming speech during the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, about 180 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on the night of Aug. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

